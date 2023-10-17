Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.73% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,926 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

