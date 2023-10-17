Bridgeworth LLC Invests $465,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.05. The stock had a trading volume of 323,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $276.64 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

