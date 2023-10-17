Bridgeworth LLC Invests $612,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 7,376,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,004,290. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

