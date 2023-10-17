Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 13,475 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after buying an additional 1,131,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 120,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,600. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UCBI

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.