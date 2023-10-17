Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.82. 39,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

