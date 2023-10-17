Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $10.48 on Tuesday, hitting $606.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.