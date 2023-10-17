Bridgeworth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $45,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. 1,961,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

