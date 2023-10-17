Bridgeworth LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,165 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 4.28% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 16,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $647.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

