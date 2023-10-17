Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.61. 119,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

