Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.06.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,548,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,791,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

