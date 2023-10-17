Bridgeworth LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $200.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,912. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.29 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

