Bridgeworth LLC Sells 219 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.04. 441,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,633. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.