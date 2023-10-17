Bridgeworth LLC Sells 5,761 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 931,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

