Bridgeworth LLC Sells 7,655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 48,575 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 236,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 138,756 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

