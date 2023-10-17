Bridgeworth LLC Sells 86 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $369.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,449,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,319,059. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.20.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.