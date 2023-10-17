Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,556,786 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

