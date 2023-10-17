Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,556,786 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
