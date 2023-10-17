Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lessened by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,075. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

