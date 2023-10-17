Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 2,546,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

