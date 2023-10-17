Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Decreased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,226 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $174,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.03. 112,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,810. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.