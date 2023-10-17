Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $31.81

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.