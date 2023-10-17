Brokerages Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target at $5.58

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2023

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.