Brokerages Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

