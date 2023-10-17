Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $283.00

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,104.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at $682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

