Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $142.67

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Clorox has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

