BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. BRP Group has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $32.12.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,124 shares in the company, valued at $304,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $247,928.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,124 shares in the company, valued at $304,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,097,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,418,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BRP Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.