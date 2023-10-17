Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brunswick to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. 154,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,778. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

