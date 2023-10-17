BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
