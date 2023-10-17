BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSQR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

