C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) Insider Jeremy King Acquires 254,008 Shares

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29 – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy King bought 254,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,288.58 ($11,575.05).
Jeremy King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy King bought 111,500 shares of C29 Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,920.00 ($5,645.57).
