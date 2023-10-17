C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) Insider Jeremy King Acquires 254,008 Shares

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29 – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy King bought 254,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,288.58 ($11,575.05).

Jeremy King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy King bought 111,500 shares of C29 Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,920.00 ($5,645.57).

C29 Metals Company Profile

C29 Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mayfield project located in Queensland; the Sampson Tank project located in New South Wales; the Torrens project located in South Australia; and the Stadlers project situated in Paraburdoo, Western Australia.

