Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $38.60 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.70.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 12.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum



Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

