Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 8,753 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.44% of Mercury Systems worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $21,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $14,108,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,723. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39, a PEG ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $26,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,504.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $100,433. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

