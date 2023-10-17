Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 9,005 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $46,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. 3,049,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

