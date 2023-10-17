Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 9,122 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after buying an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after buying an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DOX traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. 127,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,192. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

