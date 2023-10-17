Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 17,607 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Masco worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 397,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,393. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

