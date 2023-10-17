Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 21,901 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 2,363,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.