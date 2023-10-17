Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 6,125 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. The stock had a trading volume of 864,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.32.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

