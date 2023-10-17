Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CNI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. 123,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

