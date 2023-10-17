Cambiar Investors LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. 771,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,095. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.