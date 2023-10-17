Cambiar Investors LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

