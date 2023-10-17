Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Toro Stock Up 0.0 %

Toro stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 265,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,241. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

