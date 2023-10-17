Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 276,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

