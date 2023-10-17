Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,753 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.