Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 639,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 1,788,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,049. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

