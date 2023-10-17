Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,004. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

