Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 24,606 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. 328,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

