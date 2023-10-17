Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 7,356 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.87. 222,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.19 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

