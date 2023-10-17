Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 7,720 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,022. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.