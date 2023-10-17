Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 441,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $86.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

