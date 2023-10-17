Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 14,021 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.31. 119,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.79 and a 200 day moving average of $298.53. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

