Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 14,834 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.03. 1,936,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

