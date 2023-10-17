Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 23,592 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,592 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $46,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.55.

Sysco stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 471,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

