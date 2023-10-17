Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 26,542 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. 1,045,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,380. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

